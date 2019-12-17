Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Tips home goal
Toninato scored his third goal of the season in Monday's 6-1 win over the Senators.
Late in the second period, Aaron Ekblad threw the puck on goal from an odd angle, and Toninato's tip squeaked through Anders Nilsson for the Panthers' sixth and final goal. Toninato was centering the fourth line, taking over the usual duties of Brian Boyle. Through 15 games Toninato has averaged 10:31 in ice time, managed three points -- all goals -- and recorded a minus-1 rating.
