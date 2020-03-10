Panthers' Dominic Toninato: Watching from press box frequently
Toninato has been a healthy scratch in four of the last eight games.
With the additions of Lucas Wallmark and Erik Haula at the trade deadline, Toninato has seen his role reduced in recent weeks. The Minnesota native has only managed a single point in his last 16 games and 14 in 85 career NHL contests over parts of three seasons, and with no other redeeming peripheral stats to boost his value, he remains irrelevant from a fantasy perspective. Toninato is simply a depth piece for the Panthers, especially with Brian Boyle (upper body) coming off injured reserve Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.