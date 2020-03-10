Toninato has been a healthy scratch in four of the last eight games.

With the additions of Lucas Wallmark and Erik Haula at the trade deadline, Toninato has seen his role reduced in recent weeks. The Minnesota native has only managed a single point in his last 16 games and 14 in 85 career NHL contests over parts of three seasons, and with no other redeeming peripheral stats to boost his value, he remains irrelevant from a fantasy perspective. Toninato is simply a depth piece for the Panthers, especially with Brian Boyle (upper body) coming off injured reserve Tuesday.