Sebrango notched two assists, two hits, a plus-2 rating and five PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Sebrango has played in all five of the Panthers' games in November, supplanting Uvis Balinskis as the team's preferred option on the third pairing. The pair of helpers accounted for Sebrango's first scoring contributions of the season. He's added on six shots on net, eight hits, five blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating in seven outings between Florida and Ottawa.