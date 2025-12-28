Sebrango was scratched for the 10th straight game in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Sebrango overtook Uvis Balinskis for a spot on the third pairing in November, but the two have flipped roles in December. That's led to Sebrango sitting in the press box most of the time, though the Panthers may be hesitant to waive the blueliner since they snagged him off waivers from the Senators in October. Sebrango has two assists, eight shots on net, 18 hits, 11 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 12 appearances this season, but he'll have to continue to wait for his next opportunity to play.