Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Ascends to big club
Hunt was recalled by the Panthers on Sunday.
Hunt has been solid with AHL Springfield thus far, scoring eight goals and adding four assists in 15 games. The 22-year-old is expected to work in a bottom-six role, and his first chance to enter the lineup will be a road contest Monday versus the Senators.
