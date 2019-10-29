Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Comes out clean
Hunt collected four shots on goal, two hits and two blocks in Monday's 7-2 loss to Vancouver.
Hunt was one of only five Panther skaters to not end the game with a minus rating, as he ended the night an even zero. So far this season the 23-year-old winger has three points while suiting up in all twelve games for the Cats.
