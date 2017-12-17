Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Heading to minors
Hunt was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Sunday, per the official AHL transactions report
The undrafted rookie has skated in 11 games for the Panthers this season, recording a single assist and putting just 12 shots on goal. Hunt will return to the minors -- where he's logged five goals and eight points in 13 games -- in an attempt to rediscover his offensive touch.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...