Hunt was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Sunday, per the official AHL transactions report

The undrafted rookie has skated in 11 games for the Panthers this season, recording a single assist and putting just 12 shots on goal. Hunt will return to the minors -- where he's logged five goals and eight points in 13 games -- in an attempt to rediscover his offensive touch.

