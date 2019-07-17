Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Inks two-way deal
Hunt signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Wednesday.
Hunt spent most of the 2018-19 season in the minors, racking up 23 goals and 44 points in 51 games, but he also made 31 appearances with the big club, notching three goals and 10 points over that span. The 23-year-old forward will likely have a similar role in 2019-20, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on him at this point.
