Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Joining Thunderbirds
Hunt was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Friday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Hunt will see action in five minor-league contests with the Thunderbirds in order to further his development and help the club's long-shot chances of making the Calder Cup Playoffs. The winger ended his time in the NHL on a bit of a role, with four points in his previous four outings. While the 22-year-old saw action in just 31 games this season, his performance should earn him consideration for a more permanent spot on the 23-man roster next year.
