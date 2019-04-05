Hunt was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Friday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Hunt will see action in five minor-league contests with the Thunderbirds in order to further his development and help the club's long-shot chances of making the Calder Cup Playoffs. The winger ended his time in the NHL on a bit of a role, with four points in his previous four outings. While the 22-year-old saw action in just 31 games this season, his performance should earn him consideration for a more permanent spot on the 23-man roster next year.