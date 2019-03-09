Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Lets pucks fly
Hunt threw a game-high six shots on goal during Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild.
Even though none of the shots managed to find the back of the net, it is clear that Hunt is determined to pot his first NHL goal very soon. Through 21 games this season Hunt has collected four assists and 36 shots on goal.
