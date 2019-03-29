Hunt picked up a goal and an assist during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

His goal was one of two empty-net tallies the Panthers scored in the last two minutes. Hunt now has three goals in his last seven games after playing his first 32 career games without one. The 23-year-old has been in and out of the lineup this season but should have a more consistent role in the Cats' bottom six next year.

