Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Multi-point effort in win
Hunt picked up a goal and an assist during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
His goal was one of two empty-net tallies the Panthers scored in the last two minutes. Hunt now has three goals in his last seven games after playing his first 32 career games without one. The 23-year-old has been in and out of the lineup this season but should have a more consistent role in the Cats' bottom six next year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...