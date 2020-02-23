Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Picks up lower-body injury
Hunt (lower body) will not return to Saturday's game against the Golden Knights, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Hunt picked up the injury some time in the first period of his first game since a recall on Thursday. If he ends up missing additional time, Dominic Toninato will likely enter the lineup in a bottom-six role. The Panthers finish their current road trip Tuesday in Arizona.
