Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Placed on waivers
Hunt was placed on waivers Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Hunt had appeared in all 20 games for the Panthers this season. averaging 10:48 of ice time in the process. However, the 23-year-old totaled just four assists. Assuming he clears, Hunt will head back to AHL Springfield where he played 51 games last season.
