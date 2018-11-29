Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Promoted to second line
Hunt looks to be joining Jonathan Huberdeau and Jared McCann on the second line for Friday's contest against the Sabres, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hunt managed an assist in the first game of his NHL call-up back on Nov. 19, but hasn't managed any offense since. Wednesday's game against the Ducks he got off five shots on goal in 14:02 of ice time, but couldn't find the back of the net. He replaces Frank Vatrano who will move to the third line but likely retain his spot on the second power-play unit.
