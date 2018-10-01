Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Reassigned to AHL Springfield
Hunt was sent down to the minors Monday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Hunt managed 11 games for the Panthers last year, in which he tallied one assist, 12 shots and a minus-5 rating while averaging a mere 10:34 of ice time. The winger figures to once again log the majority of his time with the Thunderbirds as he continues to develop his game.
