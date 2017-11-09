Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Recalled from minors
Hunt was promoted from AHL Springfield on Thursday.
This will mark the first official call-up of Hunt's career as he replaces Chase Balisy who was sent down on Wednesday. Whether the 21-year-old Hunt will slot into the lineup for Friday's matchup with Buffalo remains to be seen, but a few days in a NHL locker room probably will do the youngster some good, even if he doesn't crack the game-day lineup.
