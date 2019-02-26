Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Recalled to parent club
Hunt was recalled from AHL Springfield and will play Monday in Colorado.
Hunt has appeared in 24 games for the Panthers over the last two seasons with a pair of assists to show for it. The 23-year-old will likely stay at the NHL level until Colton Sceviour (hand) returns from injured reserve.
