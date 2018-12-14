Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Returned to AHL
Hunt was sent back to AHL Springfield on Friday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
The team hasn't revealed who will rejoin the lineup, but it's safe to say a pair of forwards are ready to return for the Panthers with Hunt and Anthony Greco both being shipped back to the minors. Hunt should remain near the top of the list for recall should more injuries arise in the future.
