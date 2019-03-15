Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Scores again in win
Hunt scored his second career goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
After spending the first 32 games of his career without a goal, Hunt has scored in two straight. He added two hits, two shots and three blocked shots Thursday. The undrafted 23-year-old has six points in 23 appearances this season, as well as 42 shots on goal.
