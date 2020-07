Hunt (lower body) took part in Tuesday's team scrimmage, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

When Hunt was injured back in February, he was expected to miss several weeks but has used the extra time to get back to 100 percent. Based on the scrimmage lines, the winger figures to slot into a bottom-six role for the postseason, starting with the club's Aug. 1 clash with the Islanders.