Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Set to miss weeks
Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville says that Hunt will miss "weeks" with his lower-body injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hunt suffered an injury in Saturday's contest against Vegas and will be out at least a couple of weeks. The 24-year-old has four assists in 21 NHL games this season.
