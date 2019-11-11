Hunt picked up his fourth helper of the season in Monday's 6-5 shootout win over the Rangers.

Stuck on the fourth line, Hunt hasn't been given many opportunities to chip in offensively this season. Totaling 90 points in 109 games over the last two seasons in the AHL, it is clear the offensive skill is there, but Hunt hasn't been able to break out with the Panthers. Averaging 10:58 in ice time the 24-year-old has been unable to bury a goal on 32 shots this season.