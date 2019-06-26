Panthers' Dryden Hunt: Tendered qualifying offer
Hunt was qualified by the Panthers on Tuesday.
Hunt's strong minor-league campaign, 23 goals and 21 assists in 51 games, likely served to convince team brass to keep him along a while longer. The winger also logged 31 contests in the NHL, in which he put up 10 points, 53 shots and 65 hits. Under the terms of his qualifying offer, the 22-year-old would earn $813,750 on a two-way deal.
