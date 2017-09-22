Play

Panthers' Edward Wittchow: Inks one-year deal with Florida

Wittchow signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Friday.

The former Wisconsin Badger posted an unimpressive stat line over 38 games with AHL Springfield last season, notching four points while registering a minus-6 rating during that span. This is purely an organizational depth signing for the Panthers.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories