Panthers' Edward Wittchow: Will start season in AHL
Wittchow was designated to AHL Springfield on Friday, the Miami Herald reports.
Despite making it deep into Florida's training camp, Wittchow was unable to crack his first career NHL roster. The 24-year-old only recorded four points in 38 AHL games last season, so Florida must have seen a development in Wittchow's game if he hung around training camp for this long. The Minnesota native is signed to a two-way contract, and can be called up anytime through the 2017-18 season.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...