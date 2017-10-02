Wittchow was designated to AHL Springfield on Friday, the Miami Herald reports.

Despite making it deep into Florida's training camp, Wittchow was unable to crack his first career NHL roster. The 24-year-old only recorded four points in 38 AHL games last season, so Florida must have seen a development in Wittchow's game if he hung around training camp for this long. The Minnesota native is signed to a two-way contract, and can be called up anytime through the 2017-18 season.