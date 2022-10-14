Luostarinen scored the Panthers' first goal of the season during a 3-1 victory over the Islanders on Thursday.

Luostarinen is out to establish himself during his fourth NHL campaign. So far, the 24-year-old center has yet to score on a consistent basis, collecting just nine markers in 78 games last season. Luostarinen, who has 13 goals in 131 career outings, broke a scoreless tie Thursday with his first goal of the season. The 2017 second-round draft pick could benefit if he stays on a line with newcomer Colin White.