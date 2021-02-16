Luostarinen picked up an assist for the third-straight game in Monday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Through 13 games in his first season with the Panthers, Luostarinen has two goals and four assists for six points. The 22 -year-old has been a surprising offensive addition for the Cats who struggled to get depth scoring for the past few seasons. However, without consistent time as the second-line center, he isn't fantasy relevant outside deep leagues.