Luostarinen logged an assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
The helper was Luostarinen's first point in seven games. The 24-year-old has reverted to a bottom-six role after picking up extra minutes when the Panthers had more injuries up front. He reached the 20-point mark in his 43rd game of the campaign, and he's added 72 shots on net, a plus-12 rating, 34 hits and 25 blocked shots as a defensively-responsible player.
