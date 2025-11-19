Luostarinen (lower body) was labeled week-to-week by head coach Paul Maurice on Wednesday due to injuries suffered during a BBQ, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Luostarinen figures to be a candidate for injured reserve, considering he has already missed a game due to his lower-body injury. Including Cole Schwindt (arm), the Cats are now missing six forwards from the lineup. As such, look for Mackie Samoskevich to take Luostarinen's spot on the first line while Jack Devine makes his NHL debut against New Jersey on Thursday.