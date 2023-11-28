Luostarinen collected a goal in a 5-0 win over Ottawa on Monday.

Luostarinen has two goals and five points through 21 contests this season. He's getting a solid amount of ice time with Florida -- an average of 16:11 per game going into Monday's action -- but he doesn't have a regular role on the power play. That's unlikely to change unless the Panthers run into injury troubles, which significantly limits Luostarinen's offensive potential for the 2023-24 campaign.