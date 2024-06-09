Luostarinen scored an empty-net goal and added two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Luostarinen has a goal and two assists over his last three games after finishing Saturday's win with an empty-netter. The 25-year-old forward continues to play on the Panthers' third line, so his scoring chances are likely to remain limited. He's picked up a decent seven points with 24 shots on net, 53 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 18 playoff contests in that supporting role.