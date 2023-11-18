Luostarinen scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Luostarinen got his first goal of the campaign at 14:50 of the first period. The 25-year-old has made limited contributions on offense this season while skating in a middle-six role. He's up to three points 22 shots on net, 18 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 17 appearances. He had 43 points in 82 appearances last year, so it's possible he could unlock more offense as the season goes on.