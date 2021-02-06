Luostarinen ended Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators with two shots, two hits and 16:40 in ice time.

After coming in as the Panthers' third line center to start the game, head coach Joel Quenneville bumped Luostarinen up to the second midway through the first period. With how impressive the 22-year-old has been to start the season, it would not be a shock to see him continue to center the second line going forward. With Jonathan Huberdeau and Patric Hornqvist on his wings, Luostarinen is bound to start picking up points as long as the rookie can keep the momentum going.