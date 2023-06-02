Luostarinen left Friday's practice early but is expected to suit up for Game 1 against Vegas on Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Luostarinen was injured in Game 4 last round against the Hurricanes but likely won't miss any time. He's dressed in all 16 postseason games to date, tallying five points and 14 shots in the process.
