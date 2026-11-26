Luostarinen scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Ottawa.

Luostarinen found the back of the net for the lone goal of Wednesday's first period. The 28-year-old winger has a point in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and he currently has three goals, seven points, 27 shots on net, 36 hits and 22 blocked shots over 25 games this season. While his offensive production leaves him off the fantasy radar in most leagues, his stock is on the rise with the return of Brad Marchand to the team's third line. With Sam Bennett also shifting down to the third forward unit following Aleksander Barkov's return, Luostarinen should have more chances to produce offensively moving forward.