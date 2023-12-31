Luostarinen scored twice on the power play in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.

It was the forward's first multi-goal game in the NHL (248 games). Luostarinen is a third-line fixture in Florida with limited fantasy value. He caught lightning in a bottle last season with 43 points, including 17 goals, in 82 games. But this year, Luostarinen has fallen back to earth, and he's on a 23-point pace. Nice game, but we're not sure there's reason here to roster him.