Luostarinen (lower body) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Vegas, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Luostarinen left practice early Friday after he was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 24. Coach Paul Maurice is optimistic that Luostarinen will be in the lineup for Game 1. Luostarinen had two goals and five points in the opening round versus Boston, but he has not picked up a point in nine games over the last two rounds.