Luostarinen notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Luostarinen helped out on Carter Verhaeghe's opening goal in the first period. Through eight games in March, Luostarinen has a goal and three assists. He's been solid in a bottom-six role with 19 points, 66 shots, 82 hits and a plus-3 rating through 57 contests this season.
