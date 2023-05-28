Luostarinen (undisclosed) will be available for the next round of the playoffs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luostarinen didn't play in the third period of Wednesday's series-clinching win against Carolina in Game 4 following a shot block. He has accounted for five points, 14 shots on goal and 37 hits over 16 contests this postseason.
More News
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Sustains injury in Game 4•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Pots game-winner in Game 6•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Scores empty-net goal•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: One of each Friday•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Two points against Tampa•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Logs two helpers in OT win•