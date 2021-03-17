Luostarinen mustered a single shot on goal in 14:21 of ice time during Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Over the last seven games, Luostarinen has gone pointless with only six shots and a minus-2. After starting the season in promising fashion -- even seeing time as the second-line center at points -- the 22-year-old has hit a rough patch. Head coach Joel Quenneville still likes the rookie enough to keep him as the third-line center, but don't expect much fantasy-wise from Luostarinen this season.