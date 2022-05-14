Luostarinen registered an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 6.

Luostarinen has been limited to bottom-six minutes in the playoffs, and his assist Friday was his first point in six contests. He helped out on a Ryan Lomberg tally in the second period. Luostarinen was solid in the regular season with 26 points, 103 hits and 84 shots on net through 78 contests, but he's unlikely to play more than a depth role as the Panthers' season continues into the second round.