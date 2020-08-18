Luostarinen will start the year on loan with KalPa (Finland).

Luostarinen came up through the ranks with KalPa's youth system and spent three years playing with the senior team from 2016-19. In eight appearances with Carolina before being traded to Florida as part of the Vincent Trocheck deal, the 21-year-old winger registered one assist, nine shots and nine hits while averaging 9:59 of ice time.