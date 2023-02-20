Luostarinen provided a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Luostarinen assisted on Marc Staal's goal in the second period before setting up Carter Verhaeghe for the overtime winner. The 24-year-old Luostarinen has played well of late, posting eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last eight contests. He's been centering Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk on Florida's second line, though he could see his role reduced soon with Sam Bennett expected to return to the lineup Friday. Luostarinen has a career-high 30 points through 60 games this season, tallying 13 goals and 17 assists.