Luostarinen recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Luostarinen continues to make an impact from the third line with four points over his last five games. His offense has been streaky in the playoffs, but his place in the lineup has never been in doubt. The 25-year-old forward is up to eight points, 24 shots on net, 55 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 20 playoff contests.