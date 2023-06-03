Luostarinen (lower body) is not on the ice for warmups ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals versus the Golden Knights, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luostarinen was initially expected to be fine for the series opener after suffering an injury in Game 4 versus the Hurricanes and apparently re-aggravating it at practice Friday. That won't be the case, with Zac Dalpe instead projected to join the lineup in a bottom-six role. Luostarinen can be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's Game 2.