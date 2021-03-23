Luostarinen was designated for the taxi squad Tuesday.
Luostarinen will miss his first game of the season. Brett Connolly was promoted to the active roster in a corresponding move. The 22-year-old Luostarinen hasn't posted a point in 10 straight games while averaging 13:25 of ice time.
