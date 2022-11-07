Luostarinen logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Luostarinen was bumped up to the second line with Matthew Tkachuk suspended for two games following Saturday's contest versus the Kings. The move worked well, as Luostarinen set up Sam Bennett on the game-winning goal at 8:10 of the third period. Through 13 games, Luostarinen has been an effective depth scorer in bursts. He has four goals, four assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-8 rating. The Finn will likely stay in the top six Wednesday versus the Hurricanes, but Tkachuk's return should see Luostarinen move back to his usual third-line assignment.