Luostarinen registered an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Luostarinen has a pair of helpers representing his point total through 13 games, which leaves him far off pace to match his career-high 43 points from 2022-23. The Panthers have largely removed the Finn from the power play after he saw time in that key special-teams spot in October, a trend worth watching as the Panthers fight for supremacy in the Atlantic Division.
