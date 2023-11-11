Luostarinen registered an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Luostarinen has a pair of helpers representing his point total through 13 games, which leaves him far off pace to match his career-high 43 points from 2022-23. The Panthers have largely removed the Finn from the power play after he saw time in that key special-teams spot in October, a trend worth watching as the Panthers fight for supremacy in the Atlantic Division.