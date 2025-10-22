Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Nets first point of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luostarinen scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins. He also added four shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots.
Luostarinen not only snapped his seven-game point drought Tuesday, but he also did it by finding the back of the net midway through the third period to give the Panthers a transitory 3-2 lead. The 27-year-old forward has been unable to step up due to the absences of Matthew Tkachuk (groin) and Aleksander Barkov (knee), but maybe this goal could be the starter he needs to get things going.
