Luostarinen scored a goal during Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Luostarinen, who entered Saturday without a point in four games, scored to briefly tie the game at 3-3 early in the third period. The 24-year-old center netted his first marker since compiling back-to-back tallies on Oct. 23 and 25. Luostarinen, who did not have a shot during his previous appearance, generated a team-high six Saturday.